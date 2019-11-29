Mumbai: Another ‘rice puller’ gang accused held

Mumbai: City crime branch unit 11 investigating the 'Rice Puller' gang, which it had busted in October, has arrested on more accused taking the count of total accused to 6.

Naushad Shaikh, 42, has been arrested for allegedly being a coordinator of the gang. The crime branch has seized documents of at least 250 bogus companies established to run the con.

In the month of October, crime branch had arrested five people for allegedly running a 'rice puller' con gang. The gang used to convince people to invest in their test of a material called copper iridium.

The accused claimed that if the metal could pull a rice grain even by a few centimetres, then the small piece of the metal could fetch them crores of rupees.

According to the crime branch, the gang has so far duped hundreds of people of at least Rs 10-15 crore. For the fraud to look like real, many bogus sites resembling the government sites were created, documents of government agencies were made and many bogus companies were set up