Mumbai: Another Metro service to join the fleet likely in next 10 days

Mumbai: Finally the pain of Mumbaikars who suffered in traffic in the last few years will reduce to some extent as the much-awaited 20 kilometres stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) & Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) is to begin likely in next 10 days only.

Yes, you read it right, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has obtained the final go-ahead certification from the commission of Railway safety to begin commercial operations on this said stretch. Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas confirmed to this newspaper reporter about this latest development. He said, "Yes thank you we have obtained the final approvals and most possibly in next 10 days the said stretch to be made open to the public." Srinivas further conveyed his regards for the citizens for their support throughout the construction work, & continue to do so.

The minimum fare for travelling in metro lines 2A and 7 is 10 Rs and the maximum fare is 40 Rs. Based on the kilometres the metro route covers, the fare structure is decided. Metro line 2A is 18 km and it has 17 stations. Whereas metro line 7 is 16 km long and it has 13 stations.

With the availability of ten new "make in India" driverless indigenous metro rakes the 20 km stretch on Metro Line 2A&7 will be made operational. This particular stretch has 18 stations altogether. It plans to run services at a frequency of 15 to 20 minutes initially. As and when rakes get added, the frequency will increase to five minutes per train as per MMRDA.

The earlier expected deadline to open these lines was October 2019. Later, this deadline was revised to December 2020. However, the pandemic in early 2020 led to a lockdown and due to labourers leaving for their native place work had come to a standstill. Following which the commercial operations between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey via Dahisar on both the lines remain affected.

The two lines will provide considerable relief to the people travelling in the western suburbs. Also, once both the lines will become fully operational it will reduce the load of local trains by about 10-12 per cent and will also reduce travel time significantly. While the vehicular traffic expected to reduce by 25 per cent, according to MMRDA.

Stations on Metro Line 7: Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, Rashtriya Udyan, Ovaripada, Dahisar

Stations on Metro Line 2A: Dhanukarwadi, Kandivali, Pahadi Eksar, Borivali West, Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Khandarpada, Upper Dahisar, Dahisar

Metro fare structure:

Rs 10 for 0-3 km

Rs 20- for 3-12 km

Rs 30 for 12-18 km

Rs 40 for 18km-24 km

Rs 50 for 24-30 km

Mumbai Metro line 2A &7 were sanctioned by the GoM in October 2015.

Bhoomipujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government.

First ever trial run on 20km stretch held in May 2021 by CM Uddhav Thackeray led Mahavikas Aghadi government

About metro rake:

Each train set have six coaches with a capacity of 380 persons each

Indigenous make in India driverless metro train

Stainless steel body

Space for bicycle

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 11:45 PM IST