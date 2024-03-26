Mumbai: Another Complaint Filed Against Kiran Patil, Accused Of Posing As Devendra Fadnavis’ PA

Another Complaint Filed Against Kiran Patil, Accused Of Posing As Devendra Fadnavis’ PA | Representational Image

Mumbai: Another First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Kiran Patil, who was arrested for impersonating Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Devendra Fadnavis's Personal Assistant. The new case involves allegations of cheating under the pretext of securing employment with MHADA.

According to information received from Marine Drive police, complainant Bhikaji Jangam (71) has said in his complaint to the police that he knows Kiran Patil. Patil had told Jangam that he is Fadnavis's PA.

Some people known to Jangam were looking for jobs. During this time, Jangam introduced them to Patil. Patil had demanded Rs 25 lakh from them by promising to get them jobs in MHADA.

A police officer said that a total of four people gave Rs 25 lakh to Jangam in the hope of getting a job in MHADA. After Jangam received the money, he called Patil and wanted to meet him and give him the money.

Patil called Jangam to the BJP office at Nariman Point. Jangam reached the BJP office along with those four boys. Kiran Patil met these people outside the BJP office and took Rs 25 lakh from them.

Kiran Patil took money from these people and promised to give them offer letters soon. A police officer said that Patil took money from Jangam in October 2022. Whenever Jangam asked Patil about the offer letter, he used to evade it.

A lot of time passed after paying the money but Patil did not give any proper reply regarding the job, then Jangam complained about it to the police. Marine Drive police have registered an FIR against Kiran Patil in this case.

A police officer said that Marine Drive police on Saturday arrested Kiran Patil in a case of cheating a person running a laundry business in Ghobi Ghat, Mahalaxmi of Rs 15 lakh.

Now the police is going to take custody of Patil in this case too. Patil had taken Rs 15 lakh from Mallesh Kalluri (46) in the name of getting him a place in SRA. Patil had introduced himself as DCM Devendra Fadnavis's PA.