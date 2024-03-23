Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Cheating By Posing As PA Of Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis

2 Arrested For Cheating By Posing As PA Of Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai Police has registered a case against two people and arrested them for cheating Rs 15 lakh by pretending to be the PA of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Today both the accused were presented in the court.

The names of the two people against whom a case has been registered are Suhas Mahadik and Kiran Patil.Even before this, a case has been registered against accused Suhas Mahadik at Agripada Police Station in Mumbai.

According to Marine Drive police station, complainant Mallesh Kalluri (46) informed the police that he had a laundry business at Dhobi Ghat, Shahi Amar Shaikh Marg on Saat Rasta and he had come to know that the place was going to be rebuilt under SRA.

The Dhobi Ghat president, in communication with the builder, submitted an application to the registrar's office to disqualify Kalluri's location, which Kalluri has become aware of.

During this time the complainant met Suhas Mahadik who lived in his area. Mahadik tells Kalluri that he knows a person at Sagar Bungalow who can do his work.Mahadik said that the person is the PA of Devendra Fadnavis and he can do the work of Kalluri.

Mahadik asked Kalluri to send his paper on WhatsApp, which Kalluri did. Shortly after sending the paper, Mahadik told Kalluri that his work would be done, for which he would have to pay Rs 35 lakh.

A police officer said that Mahadik called Kalluri near Vidhan Bhavan on March 15 and made him meet Kiran Patil. Patil was wearing an ID card with a blue ribbon around his neck which had Maharashtra State written on it. Mahadik told Patil about Kalluri's society, after listening to which Patil demanded Rs 35 lakh.

The next day, Mahadik called Kalluri and asked about the money, to which Kalluri told that the people of his society could give only Rs 10 to 12 lakh. On this Mahadik said that he will ask Patil and tell him. After some time, Mahadik called Kalluri and took Rs 15 lakh and called him near Vidhan Bhawan.

Kalluri and the people of the society collected Rs 15 lakh and reached Vidhan Bhavan when Mahadik called Kalluri near the Air India Building. Kiran Patil came there and asked about the money, then Kalluri gave Rs 15 lakh to Mahadik, which Mahadik gave to Patil.

Patil took the money and said that he would prepare the paper within 2 hours but after waiting for a long time he did not come. After this Mahadik called Patil and he said that the work has started. After waiting for a long time, Patil did not come and he switched off the mobile.

Next day, Mahadik and Kalluri went to Sagar Bungalow and made inquiries there and found out that there was no person named Kiran Patil there. When Kalluri came to know that Patil had cheated him by posing as a fake officer, he complained about it to the Marine Drive police.

When the police investigating this and detained Kiran Patil from his Titwala house and interrogated him, he also told the role of Mahadik in this case, after which the police arrested both Patil and Mahadik.

In this matter, Marine Drive Police of Mumbai has registered a case under sections 170(Personating a public servant) ,419(cheating by personation), 420(cheating )and 34(a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention ) of IPC.