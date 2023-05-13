Mumbai: Another arrest in 2021 FICN racket linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s crime syndicate | representative pic

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a third accused in the 2021 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s crime syndicate. Mohammedd Fayaaz Shikilkar was arrested after two days of searches at multiple locations.

The premier anti-terror investigation agency had conducted raids at six locations on Thursday after taking over the 2021 FICN case from the Thane Police. The raids on suspect Mohammed Fayaaz had led to seizure of sharp-edged weapons, digital devices and documents that strongly corroborate the Central agency’s earlier investigative findings establishing a direct connection between the fake currency racket and fugitive underworld don Dawood’s gang D-Company.

Read Also FPJ Legal: Mumbai Court sentences man to 5 years imprisonment in FICN case

Role of D-Company clear

The NIA claimed the role of D-Company had been prima facie established in the circulation of FICN in India during investigation into the November 2021 seizure of counterfeit notes of Rs2000 denomination in Naupada, Thane.

The Thane police had arrested Riyaz Shikilkar and Nasir on November 18, 2021, under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which was taken over by the NIA in February this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division had handed the case to the NIA. Riyaz had spilled the beans on high quality FICN smuggled into Mumbai on the instruction of an unidentified Pakistani national referred to as “Uncle” on a Malaysian WhatsApp number.

Last year, the NIA had raided 29 premises suspected to be linked with 21 of Dawood's associates and a few hawala operators in Mumbai and Thane.

Read Also FPJ Legal: Man sentenced to seven years imprisonment for dealing in FICN