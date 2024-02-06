Video: Mumbai Animal Lover Hears 'Pups' Whining In Sack, Discovers Newborn Baby Girl Dumped In Malad

Mumbai: Animal Lover Hears 'Pups' Whining In Sack, Discovers Newborn Baby Girl Dumped In Malad; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A newborn girl, initially mistaken for abandoned puppies, was discovered recently in a sack by an animal lover in Malad east. According to a report, Jitendra Road, an animal activist, while walking down in the area on Jan 27 heard feeble sounds coming from a gunny bag dumped in an open gutter. Initially he thought there were puppies left to die there.

The activist immediately dialled his NGO's helpline and volunteers rushed to the site to save the presumed 'puppies.' However, upon opening the bag, they found a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached. They were astonished to find the infant inside. The volunteers contacted the Dindoshi police station and admitted the girl to MW Desai Municipal Hospital.

(Visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.)

Baby Survives Miraculously

The baby, which was just a few days old, was found in a gunny bag and was in critical condition when admitted. Despite her ordeal, the baby exhibited remarkable resilience, earning her the name 'Jeevika.' Her health gradually improved in the days following her rescue, a testament to her strong survival instinct.

Dr. Nandini Kulkarni, an animal activist, praised Jeevika's determination and commended the timely intervention of the NGO and the hospital. She urged the police to investigate the abandonment and emphasized the need for accountability.

"Hats off to Jeevika for not giving up. From the rescue video which is being circulated among animal activists, it is clear that she's a newborn, abandoned hours after her birth," said Dr. Nandini Kulkarni to an English daily.

Animal activists expressed gratitude to the Jivdaya Abhiyan Malad Foundation for their swift action in rescuing the child. An activist said that people should also think before snatching kittens and puppies from their mothers and carelessly dump them anywhere. The activist termed this act as painful, besides being a serious crime against humanity.