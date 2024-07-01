Mumbai: Andheri Police Book Visa Consultancy Owner & Manager For ₹12.54 Lakh Fraud

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked the owner and a branch manager of a visa consultancy for allegedly cheating a man of Rs12.54 lakh on the pretext of helping him secure Canadian citizenship and a job in the North American country.

All About The Fraud

In his complaint lodged on June 23, Nilesh Balsara, 47, from Kandivali said that the duo accused, owner Renu Chadha and manager Sanjay Dave, fleeced him from 2018 to 2022. He further said that he works for a private company and was seeking permanent citizenship in Canada. While searching online, he came across the website of RK Global Visa Consultants Pvt Ltd and visited its office in Andheri East in January 2018.

Dave informed him that the consultancy fees would be Rs 83,850. After Balsara made the payment, the accused asked him to pass the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam. He cracked it and shared the results with Dave, who told him he had to wait until the Canadian authorities completed the process.

When there was no update until July 2019, the complainant inquired with the accused, who then said that since scored low in IELTS, he should only secure Canadian citizenship if he landed a job there. Dave told Balsara that his boss, Chadha, had acquaintances in the North American country, which would help in getting him a job. However, the accused sought an additional Rs 4.72 lakh, which Balsara paid and Dave even provided a receipt.

Subsequently, he was given a fake offer letter, but he refused to accept it, citing inappropriate designation. Chadha then provided another offer letter and took Rs2.36 lakh. In this manner, the duo kept taking money until 2020 when Covid-19 struck. After a lull, the accused again fleeced Balsara, giving the vague reason of 'job extension'.

In 2022, Chadha informed that his profile had been closed and suggested opening a new profile. Later, Balsara finally came to know that the duo had cheated others in a similar manner.