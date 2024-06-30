 Thane: Woman Loses ₹62L In Stock Investment Fraud After Her Number Was Added To WhatsApp Group Providing 'Trading' Tips
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Woman Loses ₹62L In Stock Investment Fraud After Her Number Was Added To WhatsApp Group Providing 'Trading' Tips

Thane: Woman Loses ₹62L In Stock Investment Fraud After Her Number Was Added To WhatsApp Group Providing 'Trading' Tips

The complainant has provided details of the WhatsApp group floated by the scammers, their contact details, bogus trading application details and transaction details to the police in his complaint.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 42-year-old woman, working with a multinational company, was duped by scammers of more than Rs 62 lakh on the pretext of providing huge returns on stock trading investment.

According to the Thane police, on March 3, the complainant’s mobile number was added to a WhatsApp group that provided information and guidance about stock market investment. Later, she was asked to fill up a form to start a trading account. On April 10, the complainant, on the instructions of the ‘investments experts’ invested Rs19.66 lakh in nine transactions and received Rs2 lakh returns in her bank account.

Between April 10 and May 25, the complainant ended up investing Rs74.66 lakh in 17 online transactions. While the woman received Rs12 lakh of invested money, the scammers made away with Rs62.66 lakh. After several attempts to recover her money failed, she realised she had been scammed after which she approached the police and got an offence registered.

The complainant has provided details of the WhatsApp group floated by the scammers, their contact details, bogus trading application details and transaction details to the police in his complaint. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Social Worker Savitha Rao Strives To Curb Noise Pollution By Asking People To Go Horn-Free...

Mumbai: Social Worker Savitha Rao Strives To Curb Noise Pollution By Asking People To Go Horn-Free...

Mumbai: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh Asks Indians To Elect 50 Staunch Hindu MPs For Hindu Rashtra

Mumbai: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh Asks Indians To Elect 50 Staunch Hindu MPs For Hindu Rashtra

VIDEO: Fans Go Wild During Celebrations At Mumbai's Marine Drive After Team India Wins T20 WC

VIDEO: Fans Go Wild During Celebrations At Mumbai's Marine Drive After Team India Wins T20 WC

Mumbaikars Are Bucking Trend Of Gifting Flowers And Promoting Idea Of Basket Of Vegetables At...

Mumbaikars Are Bucking Trend Of Gifting Flowers And Promoting Idea Of Basket Of Vegetables At...

Mumbai: 'Idli Guru' Restaurant Owner Fails To Honor Franchise Deal, Booked For Duping Businessman Of...

Mumbai: 'Idli Guru' Restaurant Owner Fails To Honor Franchise Deal, Booked For Duping Businessman Of...