Thane: Woman Loses ₹62L In Stock Investment Fraud After Her Number Was Added To WhatsApp Group Providing 'Trading' Tips

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 42-year-old woman, working with a multinational company, was duped by scammers of more than Rs 62 lakh on the pretext of providing huge returns on stock trading investment.

According to the Thane police, on March 3, the complainant’s mobile number was added to a WhatsApp group that provided information and guidance about stock market investment. Later, she was asked to fill up a form to start a trading account. On April 10, the complainant, on the instructions of the ‘investments experts’ invested Rs19.66 lakh in nine transactions and received Rs2 lakh returns in her bank account.

Between April 10 and May 25, the complainant ended up investing Rs74.66 lakh in 17 online transactions. While the woman received Rs12 lakh of invested money, the scammers made away with Rs62.66 lakh. After several attempts to recover her money failed, she realised she had been scammed after which she approached the police and got an offence registered.

The complainant has provided details of the WhatsApp group floated by the scammers, their contact details, bogus trading application details and transaction details to the police in his complaint. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.