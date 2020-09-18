Mumbai: Andheri, Jogeshwari and Goregaon to face water cuts on September 22 and 23

Mumbai: Areas of Andheri, Jogeshwari and Goregaon will be facing water cuts on September 22 and 23 as diversion works of an underground water pipeline will be carried out.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed, a 1200 mm diameter aqueduct underneath the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) will be diverted to make space for the construction of Metro Railway line.

The repair works will be carried out between 5.30 pm on September 22 to 4.30 am on September 23 and during this time, water supply will be stalled in these areas.



The civic body further informed that the water supply timings in the BMC wards - K west, K east and P south will be changed temporarily, and the revised timings will be informed to the residents by the local ward officers.



The civic body has urged Mumbaikars to cautiously use water for the two days as there is also a chance of no water supply in some areas because of the construction works.