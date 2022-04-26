Mumbai and Nagpur Divisions jointly win Central Railway GM's Overall Efficiency Shield

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, gave away the Annual Awards to 136 officers and staff for their outstanding and exemplary work during the year 2021-22. He also gave 21 shields to departments/workshops/units in a function held at Central Railway Auditorium at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai on April 26 2022.

In this, Mumbai and Nagpur Divisions jointly won the overall efficiency Shields. Mumbai Division was the proud winner of 4 Shields for Departmental Efficiency which included commercial, electrical, mechanical and cleanliness.

The Mumbai Division also won Engineering Shield jointly with Solapur Division, Signal & Telecommunications Shield jointly with Bhusaval Division, Personnel Shield jointly with Pune Division and Security Shield jointly with Nagpur Division. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division received the Shields along with the concerned branch officers of the respective departments.

Solapur Division won Safety, and Medical shields, Pune Division won Punctuality Shield, Nagpur Division won Accounts and Operating Shields while Bhusaval Division won Track Machine shield.

Workshop efficiency Shield was won by Matunga workshop, Mumbai. Stores Shield was jointly won by Pune and Bhusaval Divisions, Works Efficiency Shield jointly by Bhusaval and Nagpur Divisions and Best Construction Unit shield won by Ahmednagar and Pune Units jointly.

Mulund station of Mumbai Division received the Shield for the Best Station for Cleanliness (under C, D and E category stations) and Nashik Road station of Bhusaval Division won Best Station for cleanliness (under A1, A and B category stations). The best-kept garden was awarded to Uruli railway station of the Pune Division while the second best-kept garden was awarded to Multai station of the Nagpur Division.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing the gathering elaborated on Central Railway’s achievements during the year of the pandemic congratulated all the awardees and said that he was proud to have a strong workforce under the guidance of all Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers. He also appreciated the cooperation given by the trade unions.

All the Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers and other officials of the Central Railway, Smt. Menu Lahoti, President and executive committee members of Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, recognised union representatives were present on the occasion.

The function was preceded by a cultural program and the whole programme was live-streamed on the YouTube channel and Facebook Page by the railway's PR team.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 08:39 PM IST