Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde Picks Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Beat Traffic; Praises Faster City Connectivity |

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde on Tuesday travelled by the newly operational Mumbai Metro Line 3 corridor after attending nearly seven to 10 meetings across the city. With limited time before boarding an evening flight, he chose the metro over road transport to ensure faster and more reliable travel across Mumbai. Shinde also shared his experience on X, highlighting the convenience of the service.

Shinde was pleased with the journey and described the Aqua Line as a major step towards modern urban mobility. During his ride, he is said to have discussed how large infrastructure projects help strengthen Mumbai’s global image while offering practical relief to lakhs of daily commuters.

Major Boost To Mumbai Connectivity

Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, spans around 33.5 km and connects Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey in the north through 27 stations, most of them underground. The corridor connects key business and residential hubs including Bandra Kurla Complex, Worli, Churchgate and Kalbadevi, making it one of the city’s most important transport links.

The underground corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time across the city and improve access to major commercial zones and transport hubs. Officials say the line will serve lakhs of commuters daily and improve connectivity across key economic zones of Mumbai.

Environmental And Urban Impact

Shinde also highlighted the environmental benefits of improved public transport, noting that fewer private vehicles on roads could reduce congestion and pollution levels, contributing to a cleaner and more efficient Mumbai.

Officials linked to the project credit Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation leadership and administrative coordination for pushing the underground metro project forward despite technical and logistical challenges.

Growing Popularity Among City Leaders

Shinde is not the only prominent figure using the Aqua Line. Earlier this month, National Stock Exchange Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan also reportedly used the metro to avoid peak hour traffic, signalling a gradual shift towards public transport even among senior decision makers.

Urban planners believe such adoption could encourage wider public confidence in mass transit and support long term sustainability goals for Mumbai’s transport future.