Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, BMC passes Rs 632 crore proposal for road repairs

On Tuesday, the BMC approved Rs 632 crore proposal for road repairs. The proposal for road repairs was presented at the emergency meeting of the Standing Committee held to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.
According to a report by Lok Satta, during the meeting the BJP objected to the proposal as the urgent meeting was called for outbreak of coronavirus. However, the Shiv Sena approved the proposal for repairing the roads.
Earlier, a letter was sent by the Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to the Standing Committee Chairman, Yashwant Jadhav, requesting for an immediate meeting of the Standing Committee to approve funds for preventaion of coronavirus outbreak. Acting on the letter, an urgent meeting of the standing committee was held at the municipality headquarters on Tuesday.
On the other hand, in a bid to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday raised the fine for spitting five-fold from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.
"Spitting in public spaces will now attract a fine of Rs. 1000 or detention u/s 189 IPC. However, in times like these, we also request for some active cooperation from the citizens so that, together, we can help Mumbai stay safe," BMC said in a tweet.
The decision, which covers spitting in any public place, premises and roads, was taken by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, a circular informed. Spitting in any public place, premises, road will attract a fine of Rs. 1000. Ward offices, sanitary staff, police are hereby directed to enforce this punishment strictly," the circular stated.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)