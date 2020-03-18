Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, BMC passes Rs 632 crore proposal for road repairs

On Tuesday, the BMC approved Rs 632 crore proposal for road repairs. The proposal for road repairs was presented at the emergency meeting of the Standing Committee held to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to a report by Lok Satta, during the meeting the BJP objected to the proposal as the urgent meeting was called for outbreak of coronavirus. However, the Shiv Sena approved the proposal for repairing the roads.

Earlier, a letter was sent by the Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to the Standing Committee Chairman, Yashwant Jadhav, requesting for an immediate meeting of the Standing Committee to approve funds for preventaion of coronavirus outbreak. Acting on the letter, an urgent meeting of the standing committee was held at the municipality headquarters on Tuesday.