Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC asks shop owners to remain shut for few days

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday asked shop owners who provide non-essential services in Mumbai to remain shut for few days.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the BMC has asked shop owners of non-essential goods and services selling apparels and other commodities that are not essential for daily use or services such as offices of advocates, accountants and real estate agents etc to remain shut.

The BMC on Tuesday also raised the fine for spitting five-fold from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak which spreads due to respiratory droplets.