Coronavirus update in Mumbai: BMC asks shop owners to remain shut for few days

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday asked shop owners who provide non-essential services in Mumbai to remain shut for few days.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the BMC has asked shop owners of non-essential goods and services selling apparels and other commodities that are not essential for daily use or services such as offices of advocates, accountants and real estate agents etc to remain shut.
The BMC on Tuesday also raised the fine for spitting five-fold from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak which spreads due to respiratory droplets.
The government is also planning to ask 50% of its employees to work from home in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus that has so far affected 42 state residents and caused the death of an elderly resident in Mumbai.
At 42, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website.
(Inputs from Agencies)
