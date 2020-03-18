Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Mulund society calls North-East man 'Chinese', denies entry

Mumbai: A Mumbai housing society has denied entry to two North-easterners, one of them a senior citizen, alleging that they hail from China. Seventy-four-year-old Rinzin Dorjee, has been travelling to Mumbai frequently for his cancer treatment.

For the last three months, while he's in the city, he has been staying in Shree Sainath Housing Society at Mulund (East). However, on Monday, the security guard did not allow him and his daughter to enter the society alleging that they might be infected with the virus.

Dorjee had a scheduled appointment at the Tata Memorial Hospital for chemotherapy. “We were denied entry into the society. The watchman said that we cannot get in as we were from China and might be infected by the dreaded virus,” said Tsering Yangzom, his daughter.

“In January, we stayed in the same society for a month. But this time, we were not allowed,” added Yangzom.

She also claimed that despite showing valid documents the society denied entry.