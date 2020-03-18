Mumbai: BMC hikes spitting fine from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 amid coronavirus outbreak

The decision, which covers spitting in any public place, premises and roads, was taken by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, a circular informed. "Spitting in any public place, premises, road will attract a fine of Rs. 1000. Ward offices, sanitary staff, police are hereby directed to enforce this punishment strictly," the circular stated.

The BMC on Monday had asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home. A circular issued by the municipal commissioner also said non-essential service provider companies should work with 50 per cent staff capacity, making their staff to work in rotation.

With confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 42, but now new case of coronavirus were reported from Mumbai on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases remained constant in the metropolis with no fresh case being detected till 11 am, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI.

(Inputs from Agencies)