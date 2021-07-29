Mumbai: Amid complaints of mess due to walk-ins, BMC to announce Covid-19 vaccination slots on social media at 5:30 pm

Amidst the several complaints by Mumbaikars of crowding and long queues at BMC vaccination centres, the civic body has announced that information about the second day's vaccination slots will be provided on social media at 5:30 pm.

In a press release, BMC stated that vaccination will be carried out at all government and municipal vaccination centres from 9 am to 5 pm on working days and information about the second day's vaccination will be provided through social media every evening at 5.30 pm.

"If there is any change in the scheduled time, the information will be given to the citizens of Mumbai through the media and social media," it added.

Meanwhile, the number of people being vaccinated in the city dropped by 40% on Wednesday. According to BMC data, 57,362 were vaccinated at the 414 centres across the city as compared to 96,107 that was done on Tuesday. Of this, 20,581 had taken the jabs at private vaccination centres.

So far, 69.66 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city, of which 52.90 lakh have taken the first dose, while 16.76 lakh have taken both doses.

In the category of healthcare and frontline workers, over 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered. However, contrary to the trend of maximum vaccination in private hospitals in the 18-45 age group, for other age groups, maximum vaccination is done at civic-run vaccination centres. The BMC has also administered vaccines to around 3,400 lactating mothers and over 7,000 citizens heading abroad for further studies or going out for work or going to Japan to participate in the Olympics.

