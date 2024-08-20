Mumbai: Ajit Pawar's Rally Garners Attention With Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui's Participation Amid Party Disputes

NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is conducting a jansanman rally in Maharashtra to create awareness that his government has done good work for the people and to take credit for the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. But his rally was not recognised for the pink color jacket and response of crowd for the rally but it was recognised for the presence of Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and NCP MLA Nawab Malik. Congress state President Nana Patole said action against Siddiqui will be taken on Tuesday and DCM Devendra Fadanvis informed that he is firm on his stand that malik should be kept away from the Mahayuti.

Ajit Pawar conducted Jansanman rally in Mumbai on Monday. The rally started from Bandra east and ended at Anushakti nagar Deonar. Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui participated in the rally and accompanied Ajit Pawar in his constituency at Bandra east. He was seen beside Pawar in the open car waving hands to his supporters. Siddiqui while speaking to media said his party is ignoring him " I am taking responsibility to welcome DCM Ajit Pawar as his rally passes through from my constituency. I Am taking this opportunity to show my support for the government's majhi ladki bahin scheme, which will greatly benefit numerous women in the state." He also expressed his displeasure at the congress party " My party is ignoring me and did not call me for events and the meetings. A few days ago a Congress party led by Nyay Yatra passed through my constituency but I was not invited to the yatra. this is the treatment I am getting in my party." said Zeeshan.

Zeshan also emphasised that his Congress party was distributing nomination forms to candidates for the assembly election but when his supporters had approached to get the nomination form they were denied. " The message is clear to me but one thing is sure I will contest the election," Zeeshan said to the media person.

Moreover, Nana Patole made it clear that his party has taken note of it and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and State incharge Ramesh Chhenithala will be there in Mumbai on Tuesday for the MVA rally, at that time a decision will be taken against the Zeeshan. he informed. It is not the first time Zeeshan has acted against the party. It was anticipated that Zeeshan had cross voted to help BJP in the MLC election held in the month of July.

It has been said that Zeeshan may soon join Ajit Pawar led NCP but when it was asked to NCP state president Sunil Tatkare he said "We are ready to induct him in the party if he wishes."

Apart from that despite DCM Devendra Fadanvis suggestion to keep Nawab Malik from the Mahayuti alliance Malik participated in the Ajit Pawar's jansanman rally on Monday. He was seated in the car of Ajit Pawar along with MP Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare.

Devendra Fadanvis made it clear that he is firm on his last stand which he took against Malik, which means closeness of Malik with Ajit Pawar is not acceptable to BJP. Last year, After being released on bail under the ED case, Nawab Malik was seen seated in the seats of NCP MLAs at State Assembly in Nagpur. After news had gone viral, DCM Fadnavis had made a complaint about Maliks presence and suggested Pawar keeping him away. Thereafter, Malik disappeared and was suddenly seen attending meetings of NCP after the Lok Sabha election.

Nana Patole while reacting on the Malik said " Why is the BJP objecting to the presence of Malik? They are okay with Gangster Dawood Ibrahim. BJP had alleged Rs 70 thousand Crores corruption against a person and later inducted that person in the government and made him finance minister, "It shows BJP's culture."

He further asked " If you have an objection to the transaction of Malik with Dawood's sister then how can you be ok with a person who had relations with Iqbal Mirchi? BJP's objection to malik is for name sake. actually, it doesn't make any difference to the BJP."