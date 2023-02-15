Mumbai Airport: Indian woman arrested for hiding ₹84 crore worth Heroin in bags and folders

Mumbai Airport | File photo

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai intercepted one Indian female passenger who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai on Tuesday. Examination of her baggage resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of Heroin valued at approximately ₹ 84 crore in the Illicit market.

The agency sources claimed that the contraband substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders. In a swift follow up action, the DRI sleuths arrested the recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband from outside the airport.

According to the DRI sources, on the basis of specific Intelligence DRI officers had intercepted one female passenger who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi via Kenya Airways.

"Examination of baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. On testing with a narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for presence of Heroin. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders," said a DRI official.

He added, "During sustained questioning, the passenger informed us that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. Acting swiftly, DRI officers identified and nabbed the said recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband, from outside the airport. The Passenger along with other two recipients have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act."

