Mumbai airport customs seize over 2kg gold dust in wax form worth 1.1 Cr from staff | File photo

Mumbai airport customs seized over 2.1 kg gold dust in a wax form valued worth Rs 1.1 Cr from an Airport lounge staff.

The confiscated gold was handed over to the Lounge staff at departure by two Indian nationals transiting Mumbai. Further investigations are underway, Mumbai Custom officials said.

