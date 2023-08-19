Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 6.19 kg of Gold Valued at ₹3.20 Cr, Along with 3 Branded Watches Worth ₹54 Lakh in 8 Separate Cases | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs has confiscated 6.19 kg of gold valued at over ₹3.20 crore, along with 3 branded watches worth ₹54 lakh in eight separate cases registered on Friday and Saturday.

In the first case, an Indian national resident of Kozhikode in Kerala, traveling from Dubai to Mumbai, was intercepted. Three watches valued at ₹54 lakhs, with gold hooks weighing 10.8 grams, were seized from him. Another resident from Kolhapur, traveling from Dubai to Mumbai, was also intercepted. A total of 2225.0 grams of 24 KT gold dust in wax was found concealed in his undergarments. In the third case, a Raigad resident was arrested for allegedly carrying 24 KT gold dust in wax from Dubai to Mumbai.

Mumbai resident travelling from Bangkok arrested

The fourth arrest involved a Mumbai resident traveling from Bangkok, who was intercepted. Gold dust in wax, weighing 24 KT, was discovered concealed in his rectum. The fifth arrest was of a man based in Karnataka, traveling from Dammam to Mumbai, who was intercepted. He was found with 699.30 grams of concealed 24 KT gold bars hidden in his shoes.

Sixth Accused Kerala Resident

The sixth individual arrested is a resident of Kasargod in Kerala, who was traveling from Riyadh to Mumbai. He was apprehended with 415 grams of 24 KT gold dust in wax concealed in the waistline of his trousers. The seventh accused, also a resident of Kasargod, traveling from Dubai to Mumbai, was held during baggage screening. He had 24 KT crude gold small rings and a mercury-coated sheet, weighing 289 grams, concealed in a flask and his shoes.

The eighth case involves the arrest of a Haryana resident traveling from Dubai to Mumbai. He was intercepted, and 239 grams of 24 KT crude gold jewelry, concealed on his body, were seized.

