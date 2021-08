The Customs officials arrested two passengers from Dubai on Saturday for involvement in smuggling of gold dust. The agency seized 4.6 kg of gold dust worth nearly Rs 1.76 crore. “The packages were cleverly concealed in life jackets under passenger seats. Both male passengers have been arrested under the Customs law,” a Customs official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:20 AM IST