Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹32.68 Crore Hydroponic Weed In 7 Cases, Arrest 8; Gold Smuggling Worth ₹73.46 Lakh Also Detected | VIDEO

Mumbai Airport Customs seize over ₹32 crore worth of hydroponic weed in four days | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 24: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers in seven cases have seized drugs worth Rs 32.68 crores in four days and have arrested eight persons involved in the smuggling of drugs.

10.89 Kg of Hydroponic Weed Recovered from Bangkok Passengers

According to Customs sources, during the period of November 21 and 24, based on spot profiling, a total of 10.89 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 10.89 crores in the illicit market, were recovered by the Customs officers under three cases from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Between 21–24 November 2025, Mumbai Customs Zone–III seized a total of 32.698 kg of suspected Hydroponic Weed (NDPS) worth approximately ₹32.698 crore from 8 passengers arriving from Bangkok, under the NDPS Act, 1985. Additionally, 608 grams of 24 KT gold valued at ₹73.46 lakh… pic.twitter.com/TCoGlMBErZ — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2025

Specific Intelligence Leads to Additional 21.79 Kg Drug Seizure

In another four cases, based on specific intelligence, a total of 21.79 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 21.79 crores in the illicit market, were recovered under four cases from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested by the Customs officers under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

In all the said seven cases, the Customs officers are probing who had provided drugs to the passengers and who was supposed to receive the same in Mumbai.

Also Watch:

Gold Smuggling Cases Also Detected

“Other than the NDPS cases, three gold smuggling-related cases were booked in which a total of 608 grams of 24 KT gold valued at Rs 73.46 lakhs were recovered from three other passengers,” said a Customs official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/