Mumbai Air Pollution: Overall AQI Improves From 144 To 109, Stays In Moderate Category; IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies

Mumbai: The city woke up to a cloudy skies in the morning on Monday. Mumbai witnessed partially cloudy skies for the past few days with smog in the atmosphere. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to have partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 25.4°C while the humidity was 66%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 109.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 87 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 102 AQI Moderate

Malad: 128 AQI Moderate

BKC: 160 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 153 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 125 AQI Moderate

Worli: 75 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 118 AQI Moderate

