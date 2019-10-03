Mumbai: AI CFM engine falls off during installation on A320

Mumbai: Flag carrier Air India has been hit by yet another incident involving its engineering unit. In the latest case, one of its CFM engines fell off while being installed on an Airbus 320 airplane with the damage estimated to be in several crores.

An official said that the incident happened on September 30 in Mumbai and an enquiry has been ordered. The airline has informed aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident involving its CFM engine.

“The engineering department should be held accountable for it after thorough enquiry. The airline can not afford such carelessness. It has been estimated that the loss on account of the incident could be as much as Rs 22 crore," an official said.

“Engine is a very critical equipment. It has to be handled with care,” he added. An official response from Air India spokesperson is awaited and the report will be updated as soon as it comes.