Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to have fast and slow line services

Like the famous Mumbai local trains, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also have fast and slow services. Fast service (with limited haults) will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just 2.07 hours while slow service will cover the distance of 508 km in 2.58 hours. Currently, the fastest train of this route - Shatabdi Express takes over 6.15 hours to cover the distance between both the cities.

As per initial plan, 'fast' bullet train services will have only three stops (Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad) between Mumbai (BKC) and Ahamdabad while 'slow' services will haults at stations from starting points including Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad.

Asked about the fare an officials said ,"It will be comparitively lesser than air tickets" adding that bullet trains will have business and standard sections with 2x2 and 2x3 seating configuration, respectively.

The project is aimed at running the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail (HSR) corridor at a speed of 320 kmph. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to less than three hours from the current 6.15 hours.

According to minister of railway, this project has generated massive employment opportunities with more than 1 lakh jobs ( man hours) been created yearly .

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81 per cent of project cost which is estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore. Vaishnaw said pillars for the bullet train project have been put up on 61 km of the route and work is underway on around 150 km of the stretch.

Total length of the corridor: 508.17 KM

Maximum Operational Speed: 320 Kmph

Time Taken:

2.07 hours (limited stops)

2.58 hours (all stops)

Total number of Stations: 12

Gujarat: 8

Maharashtra: 4

Stations in Gujarat: Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati

Stations in Maharashtra: Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar and Boisar

Number of Maintenance Depots: 3

Two in Gujarat: (Surat & Sabarmati)

One in Maharashtra: (Thane)

Operational Control Center: Sabarmati