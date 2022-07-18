Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station facades to be built representing city's character; details inside

Representative Image of Bharuch station facade |

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station façade will be designed keeping in view the local architecture and character of the city.

In the new design, the specific functional needs of each station are wrapped with an architectural skin that is site-specific in terms of scale, massing, volume and material.

The design of the station façade facilitates ample natural light penetrating the passenger areas with external sky views wherever possible.

For example, the importance and significance of speed will be showcased at Vapi station and the upcoming Bharuch station will be designed under cotton weaving honouring the 150 years old art and its artists.

Similarly, Vadodara city is named after the 'Vad Tree'. The station façade design of the Vadodara HSR station is inspired by the profile and foliage of a 'Banyan Tree'.

Ahmedabad station façade is inspired by Syed Siddique Jali and the Sabarmati station façade design in Sabarmati is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's charkha.

The white needles in the façade are inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Charkha of Sabarmati Ashram and the silhouette of spokes will not only give the appearance of the chakra during the day but also at night.

The theme of the High-Speed rail station at Surat, which is known for its diamond industry, will be based on 'Diamonds' and the theme of Bilimora, famous for mangoes orchards, will be designed accordingly.

"Each and every station of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor has been chosen after great research on geographical, economical infrastructural, cultural and various other factors,” said an officer.

The total length of the proposed High-Speed Rail Corridor is 508.17 km and would pass through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The 12 proposed stations are Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadia, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati, out of these, eight stations fall in Gujarat and the rest four in Maharashtra.

The construction processes of all eight stations of the project in Gujarat are in full swing. Surat will be the first station, which is likely to be complete by 2024.

