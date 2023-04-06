Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Over 1,600 trees set to be felled to make way for the project

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Japan approves another tranche of ODA loan worth ₹18,750 crore | File/ Representative Pic

Over 1,600 trees will be felled in a single plot of land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, which is part of the ambitious bullet train project.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on April 3 that "of the 1,834 trees on the existing plot in Vikhroli, 1,687 will be felled, while 141 will be transplanted." The civic body requested that people submit related suggestions and objections by April 12.

According to people familiar with the situation, the trees will be cleared to make way for the laying of railway tracks as well as the construction of the entry shaft for the underground tunnel on the plot.

These are in addition to the 21,997 mangroves that must be cleared for the project in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Permission was granted for these by the MoEFCC in 2019 and the Bombay High Court (HC) in December 2022, in accordance with HC orders from 2004 and 2018.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad line is India's first bullet train project. Between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a 508 km long bullet train corridor will be built. A 21-kilometer underground tunnel that starts at the Vikhroli plot will cross Thane Creek and go all the way to Palghar. Moving further north, the tracks will eventually reach Ahmedabad.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is responsible for carrying out the project. (NHSRCL).