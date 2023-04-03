Leading Drone Company IG Drones bags contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Monitoring

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train periodic monitoring to be carried out by India’s leading enterprise drone solutions company IG Drones

New Delhi (India), April 1: IG Drones has made a name for itself as a leader in the drone industry in India, and this contract with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is a testament to its innovative technology and expertise. The project is a prestigious infrastructure project in India, and IG Drones is proud to be associated with it.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is a high-speed railway network that connects Mumbai with Ahmedabad, the largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat. The project aims to provide faster and more efficient transportation, which will help boost economic growth in the region. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

IG Drones will be using their indigenously developed drones to provide periodic monitoring of the work progress on the ground. The drones are equipped with sophisticated sensors that can capture high-resolution images, videos, and other data from the ground. This data is then processed using IG One, their proprietary software that provides deep technical insights and analytics that can be used to track the progress of the project in real-time.

The use of drones in infrastructure projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is becoming increasingly popular due to their efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Drones can be used to monitor the construction progress, assess the quality of work, and identify any potential issues that may arise during the construction process. The use of drones also helps to reduce the need for manual labor and can save a significant amount of time and money.

IG Drones sophisticated drone technology will enable them to provide detailed technical insights and analytics to government officials and statutory bodies, which will help them to track the progress of the project in real-time. The use of drones will also help to improve the safety and security of the project, as drones can be used to monitor the site from a safe distance and identify any potential safety hazards.

“We are thrilled to have won this prestigious contract to provide periodic monitoring of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project,” said Bodhisattwa, CEO of IG Drones. “Our indigenously developed drones are equipped with the latest technology and sophisticated sensors that can capture high-resolution images, videos, and other data from the ground. We are confident that our drone technology will enable us to provide deep technical insights and analytics that will help the government officials and statutory bodies to track the progress of the project in real-time.”

IG Drones innovative and advanced drone technology has been instrumental in several high-profile projects in India, including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the Chennai-Bangalore Expressway, and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. With its cutting-edge drone technology, IG Drones is committed to providing efficient and cost-effective solutions to infrastructure projects across India.

Moreover, IG Drones proprietary software, IG One, will be used to process the captured data and provide in-depth technical insights and analytics. This will aid in monitoring the progress of the project and ensure its timely completion.

The captured data and analytics will be used by government officials and statutory bodies to track the progress of the project and make informed decisions regarding its execution. IG Drones is committed to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the drone industry.

The Honorable Minister of Railways and IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently launched India’s first 5G-enabled drone, Skyhawk, developed by IG Drones. This drone is equipped with sophisticated sensors and artificial intelligence capabilities, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, from border surveillance to medical and defense sectors.

With its cutting-edge drone technology and commitment to innovation, IG Drones is poised to lead the way in the drone industry and make a significant contribution to the development of India’s infrastructure.

