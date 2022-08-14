e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Agencies to guard pedestrian subways, they get ad space in return

The agencies will also have to provide security with guards at all the entry-exit points.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:53 PM IST
Pedestrian subways in the city are sometimes at risk because of the anti-social elements creating nuisance. So the BMC has plans to appoint an agency to maintain the subway. The agencies will also have to provide security with guards at all the entry-exit points. In return they will get some space for advertisement, said the civic official.

The civic license department said that they have identified four subways in South Mumbai where agencies can be appointed to maintain the space – Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations, Metro Cinema Junction and Haji Ali.

Most of the subways are encroached by hawkers and illegal advertisements all over the places. This causes lots of inconvenience to the people. "A policy is being drafted to appoint agencies and give certain space in the subways for advertisement. The agencies will have to maintain the subway, keep it clean regularly and keep guards at all the entry and exit points to ensure its security," said the official from the license department.

