Mumbai: After Worli, Goregaon gets high-end aesthetic traffic poles

After Worli, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now set up high-end aesthetic traffic signal poles at Goregaon, in the western suburbs.

These poles are a pet project of state minister of environment and guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs Aaditya Thackeray and were introduced to Mumbaikars for the first time in January this year.

The entire traffic poles are fitted with LED lights that glow and change its colours to red, green and yellow, like a traffic signal.

At present, two poles have been set up at Goregaon. One is set up at Shyam Bapu Chowk, in front of Oberoi Mall in the Western Express Highway (WEH) and the other one has been set up at Arun Kunar Vaidya Marg.

Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena MLA from Dindoshi, said that he had written to the local BMC office one month back to set up a similar traffic signal pole at Goregaon, following which the process was materialised.

"Setting up these poles is a policy matter, I had pitched for setting up one in Goregaon which was collectively supported by the BMC and traffic department," Prabhu told FPJ.

"These are the firsts of high end traffic poles that have been set up at the suburban belt of the city, with time we are planning to set up similar poles across all over Mumbai," he added.

A senior official said that the civic body had done the setting up of the poles and bending the LED lights in angles posed a challenge for them.

"Due to taller height and wider size, motorists can spot the signal from a distance, we are sure that these lights will also tend to act as a safety cap against road accidents as well," said the official.