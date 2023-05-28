Mumbai: After water treatment, small fishes again thriving in Mithi river | Representative pic

Mumbai: The BMC's initiative of improving the Mithi river's ecology has finally bore fruit. Since January, the civic body has been treating 80 lakh litres of water daily and releasing it back into the river. As a result, small fish have again started to thrive in the river.

Under the guidance of civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional municipal commissioner (Project) P Velrasu, Mithi river improvement and pollution control project has been underway at Powai since January.

BMC to erect 28 floodgates along Mithi river

With 7,295 hectare catchment area, the 17.8-km-long Mithi river starts at the Vihar lake in Borivali and submerges in the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. Recently, the BMC announced that it will erect 28 floodgates along the river to prevent inundation of Sion, Chunabhatti and Kurla areas. The civic body has also undertaken the Mithi river rejuvenation project, which has been divided into four phases. So far, the civic body has completed 95% of the widening and deepening works, while 80% progress has been made in the construction of retaining wall along the river.

