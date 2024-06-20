Mumbai: After Pavagadh Incident, Jain Community In City Demands Temples For The Idols, Mulls Over Prominence In Politics |

Mumbai: The Jain community in Mumbai strengthens their aim to protect their pilgrimage sites after multiple idols of Jain tirthankaras were vandalised in Gujarat’s Pavagadh. In different gatherings of sub-communities around the city, the Jain saints have asked the community to unify for protection of religious sites as well as to establish their prominence in politics.

The Jain community across the country has expressed resentment and anger after several idols depicting the Jain tirthankaras located on the pathway to Pavagadh Hill in Gujarat were displaced and vandalised. Although Gujarat’s minister of state for home had promised to restore the idols, the community is continuously protesting against the destruction.

In Mumbai, where the Jain community has a huge population, members are participating in gatherings organised by various Jain sanghs to discuss the issue and spread awareness among the community. In different gatherings being organised across the city, Jain saints are asking the community members to unify for the cause of protecting their pilgrimage sites.

On Thursday, members of the Jain community gathered in Parel to discuss the future course of action regarding the Pavagadh incident. The Aryarakshit Jain Dharmarakshak Sangh organised this meeting which was headed by the revered Jain saint Kalaprabhsagarsurishvar Maharajsaheb. While the Jain saint asked the community to unite for the cause of protecting the pilgrimage site, community members have expressed their wish of being allotted land on the hill to construct Jain temples.

The Jain saint said, “We need to work for the protection of our religious sites and for this cause, more and more people from the community should participate. Today, the community is capable enough to donate funds for any initiative but we need people who can spare their time for such initiatives. The youth of the community should be proactive in such cases.”

Paresh Gala, a member of the sangh, said, “The Gujarat government has assured the community that they will place the statues back at their respective places. They have asked us to write to the forest department requesting for land to construct temples on top of the hills and we will work in the direction to construct temples which will safeguard our idols.”

At another sabha organised in Goregaon’s Jawahar Nagar, a Jain saint has called on the community to establish their prominence in politics to serve the cause of safeguarding the community’s interests. At the sabha, which was organised at Gundecha Aradhna Bhavan, Kalpatarusuriji Maharajsaheb said, “It is extremely important for the community to have a strong leadership. To increase the community’s prominence in politics, we now need to ask for votes along with giving our votes.”

Another Jain saint Labdhivallabh Maharajsaheb said, “We need to work along the principles of our lord and that way, we will increase our prominence in society. Once we are prominent, we will be a part of policy making and once we are in that position, we will also be able to protect others.” At the same time, Rajshekharsuriji Maharajsaheb asked the community to remember their roots which come from the Kshatriya community.