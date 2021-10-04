Mumbai: After cruise party bust, NCB conducts raids in city; drug supplier taken into custody

A drug supplier has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a series of raids in Bandra, Andheri, and Lokhandwala, late on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the NCB arrested all eight persons who were detained in connection with the Mumbai cruise party raid.

Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were remanded to NCB custody by the Esplanade Court in Mumbai till today. The next hearing will be held today afternoon.

Other accused Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested and will be produced before the court today after their medical tests.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded bail, saying that his client had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages. "Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only."

They were arrested on charges of consuming and for possession banned drugs on a cruise off the Mumbai cost.

The three were produced before Additional Magistrate RK Rajebhosale by NCB's special prosecutor Advait Sethna, who sought a two-days remand to further facilitate probe in the matter.

Sethna informed the court that the NCB has invoked sections 8(c) read with sections 20b, 35 and 27 of the NDPS Act against Aryan Khan and the other accused.

As far as Khan is concerned, Sethna told the judge that he is arrested in connection with seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5gms of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:30 PM IST