Mumbai: After claiming over 60 lives since 2016, Hancock Bridge expected to be operational by April end

Hancock Bridge near Sandhurst Road station has been a costly affair. Not only in terms of money, but the delay in the delay in reconstruction of the bridge has cost over 60 lives.

Since 2016, when the bridge was closed to the public, over 60 people, including children, have lost their lives while seeking a shortcut to their destination and were forced to use the railway track.

In 2022, the bridge may be near completion, but besides those who died while it was closed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 11 crore more for the extra work it needs to open it for vehicles.

In 2016, when BMC razed the dilapidated Hancock Bridge – connecting areas near Sandhurst Road to Mazgaon – the cost of reconstruction was estimated at Rs 50-odd crores. Now, apparently, it has gone up by Rs 25 crore.

According to reports, however, the cost is likely to go up further Rs 11 crore. BMC is planning to invite fresh tenders for the extra work that needs to be done in order to make the bridge fully operational.

The ‘extra work’, is the addition of three viaducts to give proper access to adjacent properties.

Speaking to Times of India, Satish Thosar, BMC’s chief engineer (bridges), said that the cost will not rise. “No revision in the contract will be done. Extra work proposed beyond contract cost will be done later by inviting a separate tender,” he said. He also added that one lane on either side may be open for traffic by April end.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:44 PM IST