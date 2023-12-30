Mumbai: After Byculla Zoo, Sion Hospital Gets Bottle-Crushing Machine From BMC

BMC | File photo

Mumbai: The BMC has installed the first bottle-crushing machine in civic-run Sion hospital. The initiative was taken as a part of measures to make hospitals a plastic-free zone. The civic body had recently installed three such machines at Byculla zoo.

BMC hospitals are usually overcrowded with patients and their relatives from across the city. The plastic water bottles used by them go in the trash bin. Since a large space is occupied by these bottles, it also makes segregation of waste relatively difficult. So, following the instructions of the additional municipal commissioner, Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, a plastic bottle-crushing machine, has been installed at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, also known as Sion hospital.

Bottle-crushing machines to reduce plastic waste

Dr. Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital said, "Although we have provided drinking water facilities on hospital premises, people still prefer to get bottled water. The bottle crushing machines will reduce the overall waste, and it will be easier to segregate and manage that waste. Also, the crushed plastic can be recycled in fabrics, caps, shoes, reflector jackets, molded furniture etc."

The BMC has plans to install more such machines in areas with higher footfall. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) had earlier asked the Byculla Zoo to ensure it is free of single-use plastic. Accordingly, visitors to the zoo have been prohibited from bringing single-use plastic bottles to the zoo. The civic body has also installed 3 bottle crusher machines on December 20.