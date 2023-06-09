Mumbai News: BMC To Install Underground Bins, Project To Cost ₹2 Crore | FPJ

Mumbai: To get rid of the garbage stink and to make the city look cleaner, the BMC will be installing 15 more underground bins in areas with heavy footfall. The civic authorities will soon start the tender process and the installation of the bins will begin from September. The project will cost Rs2 crore.

It was in 2018 when the civic body first installed underground bins at four locations on a pilot basis.The project was initiated in areas – that see heavy tourist footfalls – like Cheetah Gate in Fort, and Girgaon, Aksa and Gorai beaches. However, while installing the bins in dug-up chambers, the civic officials realised that they had to deal with underground utilities and ducts.

Bins to be installed in dug-up chambers with open end facing the ground

A senior official of the SWM department said, “This time, we will coordinate with the ward and ask for a map of underground utilities in the area. The new underground bins will be installed at civic-run major and peripheral hospitals, nursing homes and also at marketplaces.”

The underground bins are installed in dug-up chambers with the open end facing the ground. A sensor fitted in the bin alerts workers after it becomes full. Each bin comprises two cabins (2.2 cubic metres each) for dry and wet waste. They can hold up to 500 kg of garbage.