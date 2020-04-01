Mumbai: Advisory committee set up for international curriculum, the move will provide relief to 81 IB schools

Mumbai: The state government, which has already announced its plan to introduce an international level curriculum in zilla parishads and other local self-government bodies, has now set up an advisory committee for this.

It has also offered relief to 81 schools that were running the curriculum started by the International Board set up by the Maharashtra government. Additional chief secretary of school education Vandana Krishna issued this government resolution.

During the Devendra Fadnavis regime, the state government had set up its own International Board, as schools in the state were slowly switching to an international level curriculum.

81 schools in the state registered itself for this new curriculum of state’s own International Board. However, the new school education minister Varsha Gaikwad scrapped this board. This decision has put a question mark on the future of students studying in those 81 schools.