Coronavirus in Mumbai: Five Jaslok staffers test positive after nurse

Mumbai: A day after a 25-year old nurse from Jaslok Hospital tested positive for corona, more than five non-medical staff followed suit on Tuesday.

“The non-medical staff must have unknowingly come in contact with a patient or the nurse who tested positive,” said an official. This development comes after a patient was brought to Jaslok Hospital for treatment of another ailment and required dialysis.

He later developed respiratory discomfort and was suspected to have CoVID-19. While he was under treatment for his other condition, he was exposed to medical and non-medical staff, who had been subsequently screened and quarantined. “The patient was admitted for a different illness, had no international travel history and was asymptomatic, but he developed symptoms later.

He has been shifted to the isolation ward while all those who came in contact are being tested,” said an official. Sources said around 150 people, including staff and patients, were being tested and 12-15 had been quarantined. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has been asked not to allow any new admissions unless it is an emergency. ''Our nurse, who met the COVID-19 patient, has been tested positive.

All the medical staff who came in direct or indirect contact of the affected nurse and the connected patient have been identified and quarantined as per the protocol. We have conducted direct and indirect contact tracing and swab testing is in process. .

We are taking all safety and precautionary measures. For us the safety of our hospital staff, both medical and non-medical community at the hospital, is the top priority now,” read the official statement released by Jaslok hospital.