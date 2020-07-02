Mumbai, adjoining areas to get heavy rainfall in 2-3 days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas for the next 48 hours. IMD officials said the intensity of rainfall in Mumbai is likely to increase over the next three days.

The Mumbai Police has also urged citizens to not venture out unless necessary. “The IMD has forecast ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Friday and Saturday in Mumbai. All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions,” tweeted the Mumbai Police.

Heavy rains will occur under the influence of high convergence of strong westerly to southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian Sea, IMD officials said. The IMD, on Wednesday, had issued an orange alert (very heavy rain warning) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the weekend.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhoods in lower and mid tropospheric levels, that will further enhance rainfall for parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

IMD also issued a warning for over 15 districts of the state, including Kolhapur, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatories hovered between 31 to 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperature recorded at both observatories was 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity level was 93 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively.

Doctors have urged Mumbaikars to take extra precautions during the monsoon to avoid contracting dengue, leptospirosis or malaria. Moreover, they should keep the premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles.

“Mumbaikars should visit the nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting and sore throat. Moreover, they should avoid self-medication and eat healthy to boost their immune system,” said a doctor.