Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested and sent to judicial custody on charges of engaging in a scuffle and using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car and injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Mumbai: Sunny Leone claims PAN details misused in alleged loan fraud

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:02 PM IST