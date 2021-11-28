Mumbai: Actress' Facebook account hacked, porn links sent from her messenger

Actress Shubhangi Gokhale's Facebook account was recently hacked and the hackers allegedly sent out messages to her contacts embedded with a link. The actress got hold of her account and asked her friends to refrain from clicking on the link. She has also approached the Cyber cell to lodge a complaint.

In a post on Facebook, Gokhale alerted her fans that it was not her who is sliding in their messengers and sending links, which contains pornographic content. She posted, "Once again, my account has been hacked. Unbeknownst to me, everyone is getting a link. Please do not open it. I have spoken to the cyber cell. They have sent a message to everyone," she said.

Meanwhile, actress Shubhangi Gokhale has lodged a complaint in the Cyber ​​Cell and they have started an investigation. The actress further said in her list that this message has been circulating on Facebook Messenger for the last several days. "Please do not open it if someone sends you this link. If you open it, messages will be sent to others from your profile. This is a virus link. If you click, this link will take you to a site that looks like fake YouTube. Wherever a page similar to Messenger appears, it is said that the video will not appear unless you log in.… Don't get caught up in this trap," she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 09:11 PM IST