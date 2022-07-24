Mumbai: Accused of cheating flat buyers, builder Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni gets bail after 4 years

Builder cheated of Rs 56 lakh by five men who promised him Rs 50 cr through black magic | Unsplash

In a major relief for builder and developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, a Pune court granted him bail in a Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act (MOFA) case registered against him in 2016.

This is the first of over five cases registered against Kulkarni, who is the director of DSK group of companies, in which he has been granted bail.

On Thursday, judicial magistrate first class SK Dugaonkar granted bail to Kulkarni on a bond of Rs 15,000. His wife, Himanti Kulkarni, too was granted bail in the case in January this year.

An FIR was filed by the Pune’s Sinhagad police station on August 13, 2016, under the provisions of MOFA. It was alleged that the couple took advance from the flat buyers but deliberately failed to deliver flats’ possession.They have been in custody since the first FIR was registered against them in 2018, said their counselsAashutosh Srivastava and Ritesh Yeolekar.