Mumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes

An accident between two containers on the Western Express Highway has led to slow movement of traffic on the highway.

The Mumbai Traffic Police informed about the accident via Twitter.

"Due to an accident between two containers on WEH in Samata Nagar, the traffic is slow-moving. Hence motorists going towards Dahisar from Airport side are requested to plan their commute likewise," a tweet by the Mumbai Traffic Police read.

Alternate routes

Following the accident, the traffic police has suggested alternate routes for commuters.

"Motorists can take the following alternate route: Left from slip road Jogeshwari flyover or Dindoshi flyover and further proceed by SV Road, Linking Road towards Borivali and Dahisar," the Traffic Police wrote.

