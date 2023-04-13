 Mumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes

Mumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes

Following the accident, the Mumbai traffic police has suggested alternate routes for commuters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes | File

An accident between two containers on the Western Express Highway has led to slow movement of traffic on the highway.

The Mumbai Traffic Police informed about the accident via Twitter.

"Due to an accident between two containers on WEH in Samata Nagar, the traffic is slow-moving. Hence motorists going towards Dahisar from Airport side are requested to plan their commute likewise," a tweet by the Mumbai Traffic Police read.

Alternate routes

Following the accident, the traffic police has suggested alternate routes for commuters.

"Motorists can take the following alternate route: Left from slip road Jogeshwari flyover or Dindoshi flyover and further proceed by SV Road, Linking Road towards Borivali and Dahisar," the Traffic Police wrote.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: PMC holds essay writing, oratory competition on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Navi Mumbai: PMC holds essay writing, oratory competition on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Mumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes

Mumbai: Accident on Western Express Highway causes traffic snarls; check alternate routes

'Before rebellion, Eknath Shinde had cried at Matoshree, said he will be arrested if he didn't hop...

'Before rebellion, Eknath Shinde had cried at Matoshree, said he will be arrested if he didn't hop...

Thane: 8 chain snatching & robbery cases detected after arrest of 23-year-old man from 'Irani Gang'

Thane: 8 chain snatching & robbery cases detected after arrest of 23-year-old man from 'Irani Gang'

Thane: ACB nabs peon of zilla parishad education dept for taking ₹ 2,000 bribe

Thane: ACB nabs peon of zilla parishad education dept for taking ₹ 2,000 bribe