Mumbai Accident: Barber Loses Control Of School Van, Crashes Into Medical Store In Mira Road, Investigation Underway; Video Goes Viral | Photo Credit: Suresh Golani

Mumbai: It was a close shave for pedestrians and motorists after a barber who was at the wheel of a school van, although he did know how to drive, rammed into a medical shop in the Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road at around 8:45 pm on Monday.

After starting the van and putting it into gear, the barber identified as- Abdul Kalam (22), accidentally slammed the accelerator causing the vehicle to rev out of control and shoot onto the footpath before turning turtle right at the entrance of the medical store.

However, a bike was damaged in the incident. Kalam had apparently panicked and failed to apply the brakes. Fortunately, no customers were present in the store and the owner-Sunil Gupta was lucky to escape by a whisker.

Kalam was handed over to the Naya Nagar police who are investigating as to how he got hold of the keys of the school van which had stickers of Saint Joseph High School painted on its exteriors. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms.