Uttarakhand Accident Video: Block Development Officer's Speeding Car Crushes 1 Woman & 2 Girls To Death In Bouradi | @SachinGuptaUP

Bouradi: In a massive accident was reported in Bouradi district of Uttarakhand, the Block Development Officer's speeding car crushed a woman and 2 girls to death. The tragic accident took place in Bouradi of Tehri. The car was being driven by Devi Prasad Chamoli -incharge BDO Jakhnidhar who has now been arrested. The dramatic accident was captured on a CCTV camera that was installed in the area.

उत्तराखंड : खंड विकास अधिकारी (BDO) की तेज रफ्तार कार ने वॉक कर रही महिला और 2 बच्चियों को कुचला। तीनों की मौत हुई। आरोपी अफसर देवीप्रसाद को गिरफ्तार किया। नई टिहरी जिला मुख्यालय के बौराड़ी में ये दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/exSvnA6zdh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 25, 2024

Deceased were residents of Bouradi

A woman and her two nieces were walking on the side of the road in Bouradi of New Tehri District Headquarter. Soon a speeding car came towards them. The ladies tried to avoid and dodge the car but it was in such a high speed that their efforts went in vain.

The woman died on the spot in the accident, while the girls were rushed to the hospital. The girls died while receiving treatment. Apart from this, two other people also came under the car, who suffered minor injuries.

Police has arrested the accused car driver in-charge Block Development Officer Jakhridhar Devi Prasad Chamoli. Media reports said that Police confirmed that that on Monday evening, the deceased have been identified as Reena Negi (36) and her two nieces Agrima (10) and Anvita (7).

The deceased were residents of Bouradi and were out for an evening walk at Nagar Palika office road at the time of accident.