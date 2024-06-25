Mumbai News: 65-Year-Old Woman Identified After Fatal Accident Involving Novice Driver | Pexels

Two days after a woman was mowed down by a car driven by a novice, the police have identified the 65-year-old victim as Lukma Jaiswar. After the accident wherein the driver Surendra Gupta had pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brakes, the victim had remained unidentified. Two other persons, a plumber and a student, were also injured in the accident.

Jaiswar was a resident of Poisar, Kandivali. She is survived by her husband (an electrician) and two sons and two daughters. While her sons live in New Delhi, her daughters are in Mumbai.

Jaiswar often visited the Jari Mari temple in the morning, which is when the accident occurred near Fair Green Society. Her mortal remains have been handed over to her family.