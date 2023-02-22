Mumbai: AC double decker bus an instant hit, but passengers complain of lack of headroom, height between upper deck and seat

Newly introduced AC double decker bus in the city is instant hit but some passengers expressed disappointment about the exterior colour scheme, lack of sufficient height on the upper deck and the seats. Earlier on Tuesday the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking introduced the first AC double decker e-bus in public service.

When contacted BEST officials about the issues raised by passengers and experts , he said height issue is as per norms and it's not going to create trouble because no standing is allowed in the upper deck . " For the remaining issues raised by passengers we have already informed the supplier of bus, " he said.

Some passengers expressed disappointment about the exterior colour scheme, lack of sufficient height on the upper deck and the seats. “BEST buses mean red, but this bus looks more black instead of red. I did not like this colour scheme. Red should have been the predominant colour,” said a passenger.

Several passengers were also unhappy with the seat alignment, though they found the fluorescent light green colour and blue cushions of the seats attractive. Concerns were also expressed about the front side staircase and the two seats next to its base. "As per the Automotive Industry standards for double decker buses, a bus should have two emergency exits for the upper deck, and the staircase is considered as an emergency exit but in this bus there is no proper landing space for passengers coming down from the upper deck as these two seats are just a feet away from the last step" said a transport experts adding that these two seats could prove problematic in case of emergency evacuation, they should have been removed,

However officials said, before the registration of the bus, their officials thoroughly checked all the measurements and ensured that the bus seats are as per the ARAI Automotive Research Association of India)- approved design layout but according to transport experts a grab given from the last staircase, which hit the passengers leg while alighting down.

Second issue is headroom while ascending down. Passengers above 6 feet height could bang their heads, while descending if they wouldn't bend. Passengers sitting on the seats above the rear tyre also bang their heads and have the same issue faced by the passengers sitting on window seats on the upper deck. Lower deck height is good, but a person above 6 feet has to bend while on the upper deck.

