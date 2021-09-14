Mumbai: AC bus service resumes outside Dadar station

It took around 24 hours for the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking to restore its air conditioned (AC) bus route outside Dadar station, which was suspended at 6.15am on Monday due to hawker encroachment. Confirming the same, its general manager Lokesh Chandra said that operations resumed at 7.15am on Tuesday.

Sources in the BEST said that the traffic department gave its clearance to operate bus route number A-118 on MC Jawale road at Dadar (West) right from its originating point. “We informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Police to clear the route to ensure smooth operations,” said a BEST official.

BEST drivers have time and again complained about the congestion at Dadar. MC Jawale Marg has been encroached by hawkers, making it difficult for buses to manoeuver. Calling it a safety hazard for drivers and passengers, authorities had curtailed the AC bus route to Kabutar Khana.

The BEST committee members blasted the administration for its decision to discontinue this bus service. Transport experts called it a negative step and the failure of BEST to exercise its right to operate bus services.

From September 1, after the rationalisation of bus routes, BEST authorities have reduced the total bus routes from 484 to 419. Currently, its buses have a daily average ridership of more than 25 lakh passengers. There are 3,328 buses in its fleet.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:14 PM IST