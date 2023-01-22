Mumbai: Aarey Colony's Filter Pada Circle sets example of good traffic discipline

Anand Mahindra's post on the disciple at a traffic point in Mizoram | Twitter Anand Mahindra

Mumbai: In one of the rarest situations that can happen in the Maximum City in regards to its forever bad traffic, a Twitter user on Friday captured an unbelievable scene at the busy Filter Pada Circle in Aarey Colony, Goregaon. Motorists of all kinds, including 2-wheelers, 4-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, were seen maintaining lane discipline, without honking or creating traffic chaos.

A couple of months ago, a photo from Mizoram went viral that broke the internet – which captured the state’s traffic and the motorists maintaining discipline. The photo was first shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra who appreciated the state and said other states should take inspiration on how to behave in a traffic jam. A similar scene was recreated at Filter Pada Circle.

How the unbelievable sight at Filter Pada looked like

The route that connects the ends of Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Powai, Andheri, Marol, T-Junction, etc is usually a busy one, especially during peak hours. Ahead of Filter Pada Circle there comes Aarey Picnic Point, which is a hotspot for tourists. Explaining the unbelievable sight at Filter Pada, 34-year-old Ajay Menon, the one who posted it on Twitter, said, “I travel through this route almost daily for my work and this is the first time I saw such a thing. All vehicles going towards T-Junction were stacked one after another, creating a perfect line (in the two-way traffic route), no rushing, no breaking the line! I was there for quite some time, and somehow none, not even the auto drivers, tried to break the traffic flow. It was quite a sight to experience."

When inquired about the same, police inspector Mukund Yadav of the Dindoshi Traffic Division said, “We (traffic police) are here to lead people towards traffic discipline. Most of the time it’s the people and motorists who have to do what’s right. There are almost 7-8 traffic wardens in that location, one traffic police officer plus two staff assist people to not enter through the wrong side. Once the entering and exiting on the wrong side stops, the flow of traffic automatically gets smoother.” He added that given several construction works in the route of Filter Pada and T-Junction, the deployment of traffic wardens and officers was mandatory to avoid traffic congestion during peak hours.

More Filter pada like sight should be seen in the city, says citizen

“Once people realise what great deed traffic discipline can do, they will follow it without our interference. Instead of forcing people to follow traffic guidelines, it’s better to make a peaceful way of managing things,” Mr Yadav added.In order to manage the traffic flow during construction work, traffic authorities block one side of traffic to let the other side pass freely.

The route has a park, which brings in a huge crowd that makes it a sensitive zone. People travelling via Aarey either go towards Powai, Marol or even JVLR to reach the eastern and the western suburban parts of the city, which proves how prominent the route is, explained Mr Menon, adding that such a sight should be administered across the city

Read Also Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)