Mumbai: Few trains on WR to be regulated on Sunday due to power and traffic block on Dungri-Bilimora, Bilimora-Amalsad sections

Due to the work of strengthening of bridge approaches by Geocells for Bridge No. 352 in Dungri – Bilimora section and Bridge No. 368 in Bilimora - Amalsad section on DOWN line on Sunday, 22nd January, 2023, few trains of Western Railway will be regulated. The block will be from 09.45 hrs to 14.15 hrs for Bridge No. 352 and from 09.55 to 14.25 for Bridge No. 368

Two trains starting from Dadar, Bandra to be regulated

According to Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express of 22nd January, 2023 will be regulated by 1 hr 15 minutes.

Train No. 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express of 22nd January, 2023 will be regulated by 40 mins.

